Trial ordered for NJ man in Pennsylvania motel slaying

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A Missouri man has been ordered to stand trial in the shooting death of a New Jersey man in the central Pennsylvania motel where he worked.

Thirty-three-year-old David Downing of St. Louis is charged with criminal homicide and related counts in the death of 50-year-old Derrick Potts of New Brunswick, New Jersey. The Montour County prosecutor on Friday withdrew a hindering apprehension count and added a charge of evidence-tampering over the objections of the defendant's attorney. A woman is charged with hindering apprehension and false reports.

Authorities say Potts was killed early Sept. 24 but his body wasn't discovered for several days although a motel guest reported hearing shots. Authorities allege in court papers that Downing killed Potts after accusing him of taking part in a sexual assault reported earlier.

