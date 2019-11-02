More sunshine in store today - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More sunshine in store today

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Despite some cloud cover this morning, folks should enjoy mostly sunny conditions today. Winds out of the north will keep temperatures from climbing much higher than yesterday, however this afternoon's temperatures should be near or just above yesterday's high. Expect highs in the low 50s again today. More sunshine and warmer conditions are on tap for Sunday. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

