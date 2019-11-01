4th annual Disabled Hunt kicks off - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4th annual Disabled Hunt kicks off

(WSIL) -- The 4th annual Disability Hunt kicked off Friday at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park.

Fifteen deer hunters are participating in this year's hunt, which takes place the first weekend of November each year. 

The event used to focus on veterans but recently expanded to anyone with disabilities. 

