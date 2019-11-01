Vietnam veteran presented Purple Heart - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Vietnam veteran presented Purple Heart

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A Vietnam veteran was presented with a Purple Heart Friday in Mt. Vernon. 

The Purple Heart was presented to Doug Spells during a special ceremony at Mt. Vernon City Hall. Spells served in the Air Defense Artillery Unit.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) and Mayor John Lewis presented the medal to Spells.

Rep. Bost's office says Spells earned the medal after sustaining injuries while on a Search and Destroy mission. He rose to the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Army while serving in Vietnam.

