Teen killed in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) – A Franklin County teen is dead after an early morning shooting in Carbondale.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Freeman Street.

Police say the victim – Xequan Campbell, 16, of Zeigler - was with a group of people who approached an apartment at the complex. Witnesses say one member of the group was armed with a gun.

According to police, Campbell banged on the apartment door and possibly tried to open the door without identifying himself.

A person inside that apartment fired shots through the door, striking Campbell. He was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Campbell is related to one of the residents of the apartment and may have been contacted by that relative about an earlier incident involving a gun. According to police, the relative and others in the apartment took cover after seeing the group walking toward the apartment with a gun.

Those responsible for the shooting were taken into custody but were later released pending a review by the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Carbondale Police continue to investigate.

Full release from Carbondale Police Department:

Detectives determined that the victim is related to one of the occupants in the apartment and the victim may have been responding to a call from his relative about an incident involving a gun which had occurred at the apartment several hours earlier. The victim’s relative and others in the apartment took cover just before the shooting in an adjoining room after seeing the people walking toward their apartment with a gun. Officers arrested those responsible for the shooting and took them into custody. These same individuals were released from custody at the direction of the Jackson County State’s Attorney pending a review by his office. This case remains active and under investigation.