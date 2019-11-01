Pence gives boost to Bevin; Beshear touts FOP endorsement

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has received a boost from Vice President Mike Pence while Democrat Andy Beshear played up his law enforcement support as the governor's race heads toward next week's finish.

Pence made a campaign swing with Bevin on Friday in southeastern Kentucky, a Republican stronghold.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, campaigned in northern Kentucky, a battleground in next Tuesday's election. He accepted an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police.

Pence called Bevin a "proven conservative," praising the governor's stand against abortion and for gun rights. Bringing national politics into the Kentucky race, Pence said voters can signal they're tired of the "endless investigations" of President Donald Trump by voting for Bevin.

Beshear promised to protect the pensions of public workers and said Bevin couldn't be trusted to do so.

