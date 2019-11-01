Anna business approved to grow recreational marijuana - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Anna business approved to grow recreational marijuana

Posted: Updated:

ANNA (WSIL) -- An Anna cultivation center has been approved to start growing adult-use recreational cannabis.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced the approval of Wellness Group Pharms, LLC in Anna and GTI Rock Island, LLC.

Currently only cultivation centers licensed to grow medical marijuana can apply for early approval adult-use growth.

“The addition of these cultivation licenses brings our total adult-use cultivation centers to nine,” says Jeff Cox, IDOA Medicinal Plants Bureau Chief. “These centers are already hard at work in advance of legalization in January and the department looks forward to continuing to review additional applications as they come in.”

In addition to Wellness Group Pharms and GTI Rock Island, seven other cultivation centers have been licensed for adult-growth:

• Cresco Labs, LLC - Lincoln
• Cresco Labs, LLC - Kankakee
• Cresco Labs, LLC - Joliet
• Curative Health Cultivation, LLC - Aurora
• PharmaCann, LLC - Dwight
• PharmaCann, LLC - Hillcrest
• Revolution Cannabis, LLC (DBA Ascend Illinois) - Barry

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois January 1.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.