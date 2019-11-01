Anna business approved to grow recreational marijuana

ANNA (WSIL) -- An Anna cultivation center has been approved to start growing adult-use recreational cannabis.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced the approval of Wellness Group Pharms, LLC in Anna and GTI Rock Island, LLC.

Currently only cultivation centers licensed to grow medical marijuana can apply for early approval adult-use growth.

“The addition of these cultivation licenses brings our total adult-use cultivation centers to nine,” says Jeff Cox, IDOA Medicinal Plants Bureau Chief. “These centers are already hard at work in advance of legalization in January and the department looks forward to continuing to review additional applications as they come in.”

In addition to Wellness Group Pharms and GTI Rock Island, seven other cultivation centers have been licensed for adult-growth:

• Cresco Labs, LLC - Lincoln

• Cresco Labs, LLC - Kankakee

• Cresco Labs, LLC - Joliet

• Curative Health Cultivation, LLC - Aurora

• PharmaCann, LLC - Dwight

• PharmaCann, LLC - Hillcrest

• Revolution Cannabis, LLC (DBA Ascend Illinois) - Barry

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois January 1.

