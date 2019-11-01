Illinois lawmaker charged with bribery resigns

Memorial Hospital of Carbondale will become the first hospital in southern Illinois to be designated as a trauma center.
Nine businesses have now been approved to grow recreational marijuana in Illinois.
Rep. Luis Arroyo submitted his resignation Friday after 13 years in the House.
Quiet weather is expected for the weekend despite a weak cold front moving through.
The McDonald’s Happy Meal is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Nestlé USA says the recall covers specific batch codes of Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs, and tube-shaped “chubs” sold throughout the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.
Drivers will need to find an alternate route until work is completed.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has identified the pilot killed in a plane crash near Barkley Regional Airport.
The United Parcel Service is looking to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers.
WSIL -- If you're looking for work, there could be a job for you with the Illinois Department of Transportation.
