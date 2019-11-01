Strike-ending deal will shape Chicago schools for years

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago teachers and students affected by an 11-day strike have returned to classrooms.

A tentative agreement that ended the walkout is expected to shape education in the nation's third largest city for the next five years, including class size limits, additional social workers and nurses and support for homeless students.

The outlined agreement, though, shows both sides secured key victories and fell short on other priorities.

Experts said those details also will inform teachers' unions and school districts as a national wave of activism by educators is expected to continue.

More than 300,000 students and their families were affected by the strike, Chicago's longest walkout by teachers since 1987.

The union's 25,000 members still must vote on the tentative agreement. Union officials haven't discussed a timeline for that process yet. Students and teachers returned to classrooms Friday.

