Woman whose daughter-in-law is missing seeks guardianship - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman whose daughter-in-law is missing seeks guardianship

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A U.S. woman whose Chinese daughter-in-law has been missing for three weeks and whose son is jailed on child abuse charges is seeking guardianship of her granddaughter.

Court documents show that Jean Elledge, of Blue Springs, Missouri, has petitioned for custody. Her son, Joseph Elledge, of Columbia, Missouri, is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges of child abuse. He hasn't been charged in the disappearance of his wife, 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge.

But charging documents say he waited about 36 hours before reporting her missing on Oct. 9. During that time, he took a long drive through unfamiliar remote areas. The abuse is alleged to have occurred several months earlier.

Jean Elledge's attorney, Garrett Taylor, didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press. And no attorney is listed for her son in online court records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.