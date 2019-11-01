Nestlé cookie dough recalled for possible rubber pieces - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Nestlé cookie dough recalled for possible rubber pieces

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
(WSIL) -- More than two dozen varieties of Nestlé ready-to-bake refrigerated cookie dough are being recalled because they might contain “food-grade rubber pieces.”

Nestlé USA says the recall covers specific batch codes of Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs, and tube-shaped “chubs” sold throughout the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. The four-digit batch code is found on the packaging after the “use or freeze-by” date and before the number of 5753.

Additional product information can be found here

Nestle says it has identified the source of the rubber and has fixed the issue.

No illnesses or injuries that required medical treatment have been reported.

Customers with questions may contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.

