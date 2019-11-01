Williamson County Highway Department warns drivers of upcoming bridge construction

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) – The Williamson County Highway Department is warning drivers of an upcoming road closure.

Beginning Monday, November 4, German Church Road northeast of Johnston City will be closed between Poor Farm Road and Harris School Road.

The closure is to allow for construction of a new bridge.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route until work is completed.

Anyone with questions may call the Williamson County Highway Department at (618) 998-2145.