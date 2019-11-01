Williamson County Highway Department warns drivers of upcoming b - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Williamson County Highway Department warns drivers of upcoming bridge construction

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) – The Williamson County Highway Department is warning drivers of an upcoming road closure.

Beginning Monday, November 4, German Church Road northeast of Johnston City will be closed between Poor Farm Road and Harris School Road.

The closure is to allow for construction of a new bridge.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route until work is completed.

Anyone with questions may call the Williamson County Highway Department at (618) 998-2145.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.