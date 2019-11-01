More than 100 Kansas City student's ACT tests are missing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More than 100 Kansas City student's ACT tests are missing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - More than 100 students who took the ACT this fall at a Kansas City high school will likely have to retake the college entrance exam because the results are missing.

KMBC-TV reports that ACT officials said that 111 exams that were taken Sept. 14 at Park Hill High School weren't in the testing package when it arrived at their offices.

ACT spokesperson Ed Colby says searches have been conducted of the school and FedEx facilities on the route of the package. He says that ACT staff will continue to work with the test center and FedEx to search for the missing documents.

Colby says ACT officials will keep looking for the answers, and then they'll grade them if they find them. In the meantime, they're offering students a free makeup test on Nov. 9 or any other future date.

