Pilot killed in McCracken County plane crash

MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. (WSIL) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has identified the pilot killed in a plane crash near Barkley Regional Airport.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews discovered the small plane had crashed in a wooded area near the 9900 block of Woodville Road.

The sheriff’s office says the pilot - Dr. Clint Hill, 49, of Paducah – was killed. Dr. Hill is listed as an orthopedic spine surgeon for the Orthopaedic Institute in Paducah.

The crash is still under investigation.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are expected in McCracken County to assist.