Mom sentenced to 5 years in connection to baby's death

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Kentucky woman to five years in prison in connection to the death of her infant son.

The Kentucky New Era reports Judge John Atkins handed down the sentence on Wednesday to Desiree Catlett, whose 9-month-old son Ja'Noah was found underwater in a bathtub in 2016.

Catlett entered an Alford plea in August to reckless homicide, which means she didn't admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence for a conviction.

Prior to her sentencing, defense attorney Eric Bearden asked the court to grant her probation, but Atkins said that would depreciate the seriousness of the case.

