1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Missouri.

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. Friday in Cape Girardeau. Names of the victims have not been released.

Police say officers were called to an apartment for a report of gunshots fired. Officers found the victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured person's injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police have not provided any information about whether there are any suspects.

