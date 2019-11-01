1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Missouri.

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. Friday in Cape Girardeau. Names of the victims have not been released.

Police say officers were called to an apartment for a report of gunshots fired. Officers found the victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured person's injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police have not provided any information about whether there are any suspects.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.