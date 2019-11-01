North Dakota gov wants more monitoring after pipeline leak - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

North Dakota gov wants more monitoring after pipeline leak

Posted: Updated:

By JAMES MacPHERSON
Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum wants the owner of the Keystone pipeline to review its inspection and monitoring of the line after it leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons (1.4 million liters) in the northeastern part of the state.

Burgum says he spoke Thursday to TC Energy officials about the spill that affected about 22,500 square feet (2090 sq. meters) of land near Edinburg, in Walsh County.

Burgum says he "received assurance" from the company that the spill would be cleaned up "as thoroughly and quickly as possible."

North Dakota regulators were notified late Tuesday night of the leak. They say some wetlands were affected, but not any sources of drinking water.

