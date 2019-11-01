UPS hiring 100K seasonal employees - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

(CNN) – If you’re looking to pick up some extra holiday cash, UPS wants to help.

The United Parcel Service is looking to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers.

More than 185 job fairs will happen across the nation Friday, November 1. The hiring blitz is being called “UPS Brown Friday.” Many people will be offered jobs on the spot.

The delivery company hopes to sign up at least 50,000 employees on that one day.

The full- and part-time seasonal positions are primarily for package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers.

The company says many seasonal workers stay on as permanent employees.

To find a list of job fairs, click here

To apply online, go to UPSjobs.com

