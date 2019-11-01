1 dead, 1 injured in Cape Girardeau shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 dead, 1 injured in Cape Girardeau shooting

Posted:

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) – One person is dead and a second person injured after a shooting in Cape Girardeau.  

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Whitener for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered multiple shots had been fired at an apartment complex, and one victim was dead at the scene.

A second victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Cape Girardeau Police continue to investigate.

