Pot possession decriminalization rejected in Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pot possession decriminalization rejected in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Council has rejected a measure to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The Kansas City Star reports that Councilman Brandon Ellington initially proposed decriminalized possession of less than 100 grams of marijuana. An amended instead allowed offenders to plead guilty, face a fine and have their record expunged after 180 days.

The proposals would have applied only to municipal marijuana offenses. County prosecutors can also bring marijuana charges, though Jackson County no longer takes up those cases.

Ellington didn't support the new version, which failed Thursday on a 5-6 vote. Ellington said he was told that a municipal marijuana arrest record is forwarded onto the state, meaning expunging it on the local level would still leave a state record. He plans to reintroduce his original plan.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.