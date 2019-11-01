Warmer this afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warmer this afternoon

(WSIL) -- Sunshine returns today. Clear skies will hang around all day, and into the overnight hours. Temperatures this afternoon will warm back up into the upper 40s and lower 50s area wide. We'll see a few more clouds this weekend, but temperatures will remain nearly the same. 

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

