'Unacceptable': Trick-or-treater injured in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) - A 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating in a bumblebee costume was critically injured after being struck by apparent stray gunfire on Chicago's West Side, police said.

The girl, who was shot in the upper chest area Thursday night, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

The shooting occurred early Halloween evening as the girl was walking with her family and other trick-or-treaters along a street in the Little Village neighborhood.

