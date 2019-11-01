Kentucky authorities: Pilot of small plane dies in crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky authorities: Pilot of small plane dies in crash

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say the pilot of a small plane has died in a crash not far from a regional airport.

News outlets report Airport Authority Board Chair George Bray confirmed a plane downed near the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah on Thursday night.

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says the plane crashed into a wooded area. He confirmed to WPSD the pilot who died was the only person on board. He says investigators are working to identify the victim and notify family.

Airport Manager Dennis Rouleau told WPSD the plane was a single-engine aircraft. Airport Marketing Director Eddie Grant says it was on final approach to the airport when it crashed about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will also investigate.

Information from: WPSD-TV, http://www.wpsdlocal6.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.