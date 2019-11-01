I-DOT hiring snow plow drivers for our region

WSIL -- If you're looking for work, there could be a job for you with the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Fire crews are on the scene of a small plane crash just two miles north of Barkley Regional Airport.
Mt. Vernon is looking to reduce crime with new surveillance cameras installed in locations they have determined as "high crime" areas due to their police-response call volume.
A 7-year-old girl is reported in critical condition after being shot while trick-or-treating on Chicago's West Side.
A person briefed on the matter says workers will get $9,000 signing bonuses if they ratify a new four-year contract with Ford, but the company will be able to close a factory in the deal.
Concerns loom over the low number of deputies in the wake of a string of crimes in Perry County.
President Trump has apparently declassified the name of the hero dog involved in the raid that ended in the death of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Authorities are investigating, after a body was found near Olive Branch, Thursday.
SIU is extending its offer for undergraduates to apply for free by an additional month.
Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend.
