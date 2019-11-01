I-DOT hiring snow plow drivers for our region

WSIL -- If you're looking for work, there could be a job for you with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The district covering southern Illinois is looking to snow plow drivers for the winter months.

That means there's employment opportunities in Alexander Franklin County, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Saline, Union, White and Williamson counties.

The position is on-call depending on the weather and pays $20.55 per hour.

For more on how to apply and the qualifications, click here.