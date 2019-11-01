System to block invasive fish installed in Kentucky lake - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

System to block invasive fish installed in Kentucky lake

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say they've installed a riverbed bubbler and sound system in a lake as an experimental and environmentally friendly way to keep an invasive fish from spreading.

The Paducah Sun reports federal, state and local officials are holding an event on Nov. 8 to showcase the deployment of the bio-acoustic fish fence at Barkley Dam in western Kentucky. It will be evaluated over the course of the next three years, although officials hope to see some preliminary results next year.

Several agencies in Kentucky and Tennessee are combining funding, technology or staff to help stop the spread of Asian carp.

Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White says if the bio-acoustic systems proves effective, its use will likely be used in other places to deter the spread of the fish.

