Crews respond to plane crash in Paducah

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Fire crews are on the scene of a small plane crash just two miles north of Barkley Regional Airport.

Executive Director of the airport, Dennis Rouleau, tells News 3 they believe the plane to be a single-engine Piper Saratoga, but have not yet confirmed that.

A News 3 crew is headed to the scene and we will update this story as we learn more.

