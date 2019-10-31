Trick-or-treater, 7, critically injured in Chicago shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trick-or-treater, 7, critically injured in Chicago shooting

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A 7-year-old girl is reported in critical condition after being shot while trick-or-treating on Chicago's West Side.

Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the girl was shot in the lower neck area Thursday and was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital. Chicago police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the left hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

The Chicago Tribune reported that police said the girl was dressed as a bumblebee. The girl's father screamed, "My little girl's been shot," the paper reported.

Authorities say the man and girl were walking along a street in the Little Village neighborhood when a man in a group of males drew a gun and fired at the victims.

In a tweet, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the girl, who was out with her family for Halloween, is believed to be an unintended victim.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.