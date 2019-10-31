Investigation into body found in Alexander County

ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating, after a body was found near Olive Branch on Thursday.

Alexander County Coroner Julian Howard says the body was found around 7:30 a.m. near Horseshoe Lake, along Route 3.

Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown identified the man as Terry Baugher, born in 1970.

No foul play is suspected at this time. The coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Illinois State Police and the Sheriff's Office are handing the investigation.