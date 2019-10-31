SIU extends free undergraduate application deadline

President Trump has apparently declassified the name of the hero dog involved in the raid that ended in the death of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Authorities are investigating, after a body was found near Olive Branch, Thursday.
SIU is extending its offer for undergraduates to apply for free by an additional month.
Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend.
The votes are in, and we have a new Banterra Player of the Week!
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the death of a third Illinois resident who had recently been hospitalized with a severe lung injury and had also vaped.
All it took for one fugitive in Illinois to turn himself in was a little photo manipulation.
Both Dairy Queen locations in Paducah are going to the dogs Friday, November 1.
The Chicago mayor and the city's teachers union say a strike that has canceled classes for 11 days has been suspended and that classes will resume Friday.
Snow has forced the cancellation of more than 200 flights at Chicago's international airports on Halloween.
