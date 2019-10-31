SIU extends free undergraduate application deadline - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU extends free undergraduate application deadline

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU is extending its offer for undergraduates to apply for free by an additional month.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor John M. Dunn announced Thursday, Oct. 31, that the campus is extending its free application period for prospective students through Dec. 1.

Dunn credited a significant level of interest the initiative has generated from high school and transfer students in the initial two weeks as the reason for the additional time, “We are delighted at the positive feedback from students, parents, counselors, alumni and other stakeholders as a result of the university offering a free application period to help celebrate our 150th anniversary." 

Originally announced ahead of SIU Homecoming weekend in mid-October, the free application period was originally scheduled to run through Nov. 1.

The university hopes even more students will take advantage of this opportunity with the additional time.

