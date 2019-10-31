Woman admits selling heroin used in Kansas man's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman admits selling heroin used in Kansas man's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 50-year-old Kansas City woman has admitted selling heroin to a Kansas man who later died of an accidental overdose.

Valerice Ealom pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing heroin. She admitted that she sold heroin two days in a row in June 2016 to a man identified in court documents as "J.B." The man's body was found the next day in his Overland Park home. Investigators found heroin and drug paraphernalia near his body.

An autopsy concluded J.B. died from an accidental heroin overdose.

Ealom was on supervised release when she sold the heroin, after serving a 10-year sentence for distributing controlled substances.

The plea agreement recommends that Ealom be sentenced to 15.5 years in federal prison without parole.

