Dairy Queens in Paducah are going to the dogs

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Both Dairy Queen locations in Paducah are going to the dogs Friday, November 1.

For that one day, the owners of the Dairy Queens of Paducah are donating one dollar from each blizzard purchased to the McCraken County Humane Society.

The McCracken County Humane Society recently took in more than 40 chihuahuas and 20 pit bulls which were seized by authorities.

In addition to supplies and food to care for all the additional animals, the Humane Society is also providing extensive medical care for many of the dogs who were in poor health.

This case, specifically, is close to the hearts of the owners, who count three rescued chihuahuas as part of their family. The Paducah Dairy Queens are open on Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

