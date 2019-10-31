Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses gay pride T-shirt case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses gay pride T-shirt case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has sided with a print shop owner who refused to make a gay pride T-shirt because he says it was against his religious beliefs.

The state's high court dismissed the claim after two lower courts also ruled in favor of Lexington print shop Hands-On Originals. The company declined a T-shirt order from Lexington's Gay and Lesbian Services Organization for the city's 2012 Gay Pride Festival. The design said "Lexington Pride Festival" on the front.

The high court ruled Thursday that the gay advocacy group lacked standing to make a claim against shop owner Blaine Adamson because the city's gay rights law was written to protect individuals. Justices wrote that the "wrong party" filed the complaint, making a determination of discrimination "almost impossible to conduct."

