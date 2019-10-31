KSP searching for man who escaped from work detail

(WSIL) -- The Kentucky State Police are looking for a man who escaped from a work detail in Calloway County.

Henry M. Rickard, Jr. abandoned a truck from the work detail near Buchanan, Tennessee

Rickard is described as 5'7" tall, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Police say he should be considered dangerous, and you should not approach him if you see him.

He was doing time for drug and weapons charges.

If you have any information regarding Rickard's whereabouts, contact the Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721 or by dialing 911.