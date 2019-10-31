KSP searching for man who escaped from work detail - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KSP searching for man who escaped from work detail

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- The Kentucky State Police are looking for a man who escaped from a work detail in Calloway County.

Henry M. Rickard, Jr. abandoned a truck from the work detail near Buchanan, Tennessee

Rickard is described as 5'7" tall, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Police say he should be considered dangerous, and you should not approach him if you see him.

He was doing time for drug and weapons charges.

If you have any information regarding Rickard's whereabouts, contact the Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721 or by dialing 911. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.