First freeze of the season

Local Marines are kicking off the 2019 Toys for Tots Campaign and they are looking for kids and donations.

The Chicago mayor and the city's teachers union say a strike that has cancelled classes for 11 days has been suspended and that classes will resume Friday.

Could John Shimkus change course and run for re-election in 2020? We could find out soon.

(WSIL) -- Showers from early this morning have pushed away to the east. Some areas around southern Illinois even saw snowflakes on the back side of some of those showers. That wont last long, as dry weather, and cold air sets in this morning and hangs around this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon hang around in the 30s with winds around 15 to 20 miles per hour making it feel up to ten degrees colder at times. Temperatures drop below freezing for many tonight. Skies will clear by ...