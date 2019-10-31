Local Marine group kicking off Toys for Tots Campaign

(WSIL) -- Local Marines are kicking off the 2019 Toys for Tots Campaign and they are looking for kids and donations.

The Shawnee Detachment 812, Marine Corps League is holding its holiday giveaway for the 27th consecutive year.

To register a child to receive toys, call (618) 303-0149, Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning November 4 through December 5.

You can also call the number for information on how you can donate. The group relies heavily on toy and monetary donations to help make the holidays a happy time for children in need.