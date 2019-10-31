Bevin promotes school-choice efforts during Louisville stop - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin promotes school-choice efforts during Louisville stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has promoted school-choice efforts as a way to uplift urban neighborhoods as he campaigned in Kentucky's largest city.

Venturing into a Democratic stronghold, Bevin said Thursday in Louisville that every child and parent "deserves a choice and deserves an opportunity." He said the new school accountability system showed that underperforming schools, including those in Louisville, are falling further behind.

School choice has been one of many contentious issues in the governor's race between Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Bevin supports charter schools while Beshear opposes them, saying they'll divert funding from existing public schools. Beshear says he'll push to reduce class sizes in public schools and reward teachers with a $2,000 across-the-board pay raise.

Beshear spent the day campaigning in central Kentucky.

