Labrador sworn in at state's attorney's office in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Labrador sworn in at state's attorney's office in Chicago

Posted: Updated:
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx

CHICAGO (AP) - It was a real dog of a ceremony this week during a swearing-in at the state's attorney's office in Chicago.

The newly sworn-in worker is a Labrador retriever named Hatty. The 2-year-old will be on a 9-to-5 human schedule. But she's being asked to work like a dog, to just do what comes naturally to most dogs: show affection.

Her job is to ease the strain of criminal proceedings on young children and those with mental-health issues who have been victims of assault. She'll handle up to 200 cases annually.

Hatty is the office's first emotional-support dog and was trained partly by inmates.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx presided over Tuesday's swearing-in. Hatty stood on her hind legs over a table and placed her paw across a law book as an oath was administered.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • First freeze of the season

    First freeze of the season

    Thursday, October 31 2019 3:49 PM EDT2019-10-31 19:49:14 GMT

    WSIL - First hard freeze of the season is in my forecast for tonight.  Skies should clear rapidly in the evening and winds will diminish. ...

    WSIL - First hard freeze of the season is in my forecast for tonight.  Skies should clear rapidly in the evening and winds will diminish. ...

  • Local Marine group kicking off Toys for Tots Campaign

    Local Marine group kicking off Toys for Tots Campaign

    Thursday, October 31 2019 3:35 PM EDT2019-10-31 19:35:22 GMT

     Local Marines are kicking off the 2019 Toys for Tots Campaign and they are looking for kids and donations.

     Local Marines are kicking off the 2019 Toys for Tots Campaign and they are looking for kids and donations.

  • Labrador sworn in at state's attorney's office in Chicago

    Labrador sworn in at state's attorney's office in Chicago

    Cook County State's Attorney Kim FoxxCook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx
    Cook County State's Attorney Kim FoxxCook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx

    It was a real dog of a ceremony this week during a swearing-in at the state's attorney's office in Chicago.

    It was a real dog of a ceremony this week during a swearing-in at the state's attorney's office in Chicago.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.