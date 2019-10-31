GM recalling more than 600,000 trucks and SUVs

WSIL - First hard freeze of the season is in my forecast for tonight. Skies should clear rapidly in the evening and winds will diminish. ...
Local Marines are kicking off the 2019 Toys for Tots Campaign and they are looking for kids and donations.
It was a real dog of a ceremony this week during a swearing-in at the state's attorney's office in Chicago.
The Chicago mayor and the city's teachers union say a strike that has cancelled classes for 11 days has been suspended and that classes will resume Friday.
General Motors is recalling more than 600,000 truck and SUV models because a software problem
Could John Shimkus change course and run for re-election in 2020? We could find out soon.
WSIL -- There's an Instagram account, and now Facebook page, taking a look at our region's darker history.
News 3 is compiling a list of Trick or Treating hours in local communities.
A sharply divided House has approved the rules for its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump
