Teacher disciplined amid investigation into racial slur - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teacher disciplined amid investigation into racial slur

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Catholic high school in Jefferson City is disciplining a teacher and coach after students reported that he used a racial slur during a class last week.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Helias Catholic High School's president, the Rev. Stephen Jones, declined to release details about the discipline, saying the school can't talk about personnel issues. He says the incident is under investigation.

Jones says that "racially charged language is never viewed as being appropriate certainly in educational context at all, much less in educational context within a Catholic school." The school follows the Diocese of Jefferson City's school policy, which states that personnel "shall not teach, advocate, encourage or counsel beliefs or practices contrary to the Catholic faith."

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.