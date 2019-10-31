Shimkus may reconsider retirement - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shimkus may reconsider retirement

Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) in an interview with News 3 in December 2015. On Tuesday, Shimkus spoke with News 3 by phone. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) in an interview with News 3 in December 2015. On Tuesday, Shimkus spoke with News 3 by phone.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- Longtime southern Illinois Congressman John Shimkus may not be ready to leave the nation's capital.

Shimkus announced he would not seek re-election in late August. But since there have been calls for him to reconsider.

Thursday afternoon Shimkus released the following statement:

"In light of Monday's retirement announcement of Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Greg Walden, I have been asked to reconsider my own retirement plans.

I have heard from fellow House members in Washington, as well as from constituents in my district and supporters throughout Illinois, who believe I can make a real difference if I get the opportunity to be a committee leader. I am currently weighing the pros and cons of the situation. I know that time is of the essence, so I expect to discuss the matter with my family when I return to the district for the weekend and announce my decision immediately thereafter."

Shimkus has served in the U.S. House since 1996.

    Thursday, October 31 2019
    Thursday, October 31 2019

    Thursday, October 31 2019

