Shimkus may reconsider retirement

Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) in an interview with News 3 in December 2015. On Tuesday, Shimkus spoke with News 3 by phone.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- Longtime southern Illinois Congressman John Shimkus may not be ready to leave the nation's capital.

Shimkus announced he would not seek re-election in late August. But since there have been calls for him to reconsider.

Thursday afternoon Shimkus released the following statement:

"In light of Monday's retirement announcement of Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Greg Walden, I have been asked to reconsider my own retirement plans.



I have heard from fellow House members in Washington, as well as from constituents in my district and supporters throughout Illinois, who believe I can make a real difference if I get the opportunity to be a committee leader. I am currently weighing the pros and cons of the situation. I know that time is of the essence, so I expect to discuss the matter with my family when I return to the district for the weekend and announce my decision immediately thereafter."

Shimkus has served in the U.S. House since 1996.