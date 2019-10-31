3 Republican incumbents running in down ballot state races - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 Republican incumbents running in down ballot state races

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Republican incumbents are running for re-election in the statewide races for commissioner of agriculture, auditor and treasurer. Their Democratic opponents are each first-time candidates for the offices.

In the race for commissioner of agriculture, Democrat Robert Conway of Scott County is challenging incumbent Republican Ryan Quarles.

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon's Democratic challenger, Sheri Donahue, is a cybersecurity expert who audited weapons projects for the U.S. Navy. A third candidate in the race, Libertarian Kyle Hugenberg, is an accountant from Louisville.

Republican incumbent Allison Ball's challenger for state treasurer, Michael Bowman, is a bank executive who was also a legislative aide on Louisville's Metro Council.

