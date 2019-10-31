Local couple explores some of southern Illinois' darker past - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local couple explores some of southern Illinois' darker past

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Connect

There's an Instagram account, and now Facebook page, taking a look at our region's darker history. 

It's called Southern Illinois Murders and it's ran by local couple Athena and Brice Evans. 

They got the idea after visiting family in Los Angeles and touring some infamous crime scenes like the murders by the Manson family. 

Over the past year, the duo has covered 20 cases in our region. 

Some of those stemming back nearly 100 years ago like S. Glenn Young, who was shot in Herrin.

Other crimes are as recent as the 2016 case of Harrisburg resident Carla Burns. 

The Evans' say that they take the time to thoroughly research each murder including looking at old newspapers via microfilm at libraries, going to historical societies, reading books by local historians and talking to those who remember the events. 

The couple adds that the community has shown a great interest. 

"I think it's just part of being a human. I don't know exactly what it is, but true crime is something that's always interested people," Brice explains. "We tune into true crime shows that are about crimes that have happened all over the world, and whenever it comes close to home it seems extra interesting to people."

A new post will be added to the social media account at 8 p.m. on Halloween. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Shimkus may reconsider retirement

    Shimkus may reconsider retirement

    Thursday, October 31 2019 1:32 PM EDT2019-10-31 17:32:12 GMT
    Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) in an interview with News 3 in December 2015. On Tuesday, Shimkus spoke with News 3 by phone.Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) in an interview with News 3 in December 2015. On Tuesday, Shimkus spoke with News 3 by phone.
    Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) in an interview with News 3 in December 2015. On Tuesday, Shimkus spoke with News 3 by phone.Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) in an interview with News 3 in December 2015. On Tuesday, Shimkus spoke with News 3 by phone.

    Could John Shimkus change course and run for re-election in 2020? We could find out soon.

    Could John Shimkus change course and run for re-election in 2020? We could find out soon.

  • Local couple explores some of southern Illinois' darker past

    Local couple explores some of southern Illinois' darker past

    Thursday, October 31 2019 12:59 PM EDT2019-10-31 16:59:51 GMT

    WSIL -- There's an Instagram account, and now Facebook page, taking a look at our region's darker history. 

    WSIL -- There's an Instagram account, and now Facebook page, taking a look at our region's darker history. 

  • Trick or treating hours

    Trick or treating hours

    Thursday, October 31 2019 12:59 PM EDT2019-10-31 16:59:10 GMT

    News 3 is compiling a list of Trick or Treating hours in local communities.

    News 3 is compiling a list of Trick or Treating hours in local communities.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.