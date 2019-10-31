Uber sues Chicago suburb of Skokie over new ride-hailing tax - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Uber sues Chicago suburb of Skokie over new ride-hailing tax

Posted: Updated:

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) - Uber is suing the Chicago suburb of Skokie, alleging that its new tax on ride-hailing services violates the Illinois constitution.

The lawsuit asks a Cook County judge to block Skokie from collecting the tax, which took effect Wednesday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Uber claims the village's ride-hailing ordinance violates Illinois' constitution by imposing a tax on a specific occupation.

The complaint says Skokie began charging ride-share companies 15 cents for every shared trip that begins or ends in the suburb, and 35 cents for every solo trip.

Skokie spokeswoman Ann Tennes says the village hasn't been served with the suit.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed increasing fees for solo passengers on ride-hailing services.

An Uber spokesperson says a positive ruling in the Skokie case will likely impact Chicago.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.