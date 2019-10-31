House approve rules for Trump impeachment probe - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

House approve rules for Trump impeachment probe

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A sharply divided House has approved the rules for its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Thursday's near party-line 232-196 roll call was the chamber's first formal vote on a process that's likely to take months, possibly stretching into the early weeks of the 2020 election year.

Underscoring the gravity of the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presided over the chamber as it voted on the rules package.

The vote was a victory for majority Democrats, who will control the investigation in the House. It gives them the ability to curb the ability of Republicans to subpoena witnesses and of White House lawyers to present witnesses.

Republicans said the process was skewed against them and the White House.

The vote showed how neither side has budged in their fight over whether Trump's effort to squeeze Ukraine for dirt on his Democratic political foes merits forcing him from office.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • House approve rules for Trump impeachment probe

    House approve rules for Trump impeachment probe

    Thursday, October 31 2019 11:47 AM EDT2019-10-31 15:47:21 GMT

    A sharply divided House has approved the rules for its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump

    A sharply divided House has approved the rules for its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump

  • Wet weather clears out but cold air sets in

    Wet weather clears out but cold air sets in

    Thursday, October 31 2019 9:16 AM EDT2019-10-31 13:16:57 GMT
    (WSIL) -- Showers from early this morning have pushed away to the east. Some areas around southern Illinois even saw snowflakes on the back side of some of those showers. That wont last long, as dry weather, and cold air sets in this morning and hangs around this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon hang around in the 30s with winds around 15 to 20 miles per hour making it feel up to ten degrees colder at times. Temperatures drop below freezing for many tonight. Skies will clear by ...
    (WSIL) -- Showers from early this morning have pushed away to the east. Some areas around southern Illinois even saw snowflakes on the back side of some of those showers. That wont last long, as dry weather, and cold air sets in this morning and hangs around this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon hang around in the 30s with winds around 15 to 20 miles per hour making it feel up to ten degrees colder at times. Temperatures drop below freezing for many tonight. Skies will clear by ...

  • The Latest: Chicago teachers have tentative agreement

    The Latest: Chicago teachers have tentative agreement

    The Latest on Chicago Public Schools teachers' strike (all times local):

    The Latest on Chicago Public Schools teachers' strike (all times local):

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.