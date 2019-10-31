Job Squad: November 1, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Several businesses are looking for new employees in this edition of the Job Squad Report.

The VF Outlet Mall in West Frankfort is looking for a temporary and part-time Sales Associate. Previous retail experience is not required but preferred. Click here to apply.

The Jackson County Health Department needs a Human Resources Manager. The right candidate must be well organized and must have either a Bachelor's Degree in a business management related field or four years of professional human resources experience. Duties include oversight of all agency personnel management. The position is Monday-Friday at 35 hours per week with full benefits. To apply, applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and reference information to Tracy Hagston, Jackson County Health Dept., P.O. Box 307, Murphysboro, IL 62966 or email tracyh@jchdonline.org. To learn more call (618) 684-3143.

Illinois Central School Bus in Marion is hiring immediately. The company is looking for School Bus Drivers for the Marion area. Requirements include a high school diploma or GED, must be 21-years-old, and have an Illinois Class B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Paid training is provided. If interested, complete an application at the link. For questions call (618) 993-9170. The office is located at 200 N. Fifth Street, Marion, IL 62959.

The City of Carterville is hoping to fill two positions. The city wants to hire a general laborer for the water department. This position performs a variety of skills and semi-skilled tasks in the maintenance and operation of the city's water department and systems. Applications must be turned in by 5 p.m. on November 15.

There is also an immediate opening for a full-time Streets and Parks Department Supervisor/Laborer for the City of Carterville. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of three years of supervisory experience and a high school diploma or equivalent. Experience in street maintenance, concrete work, operation of machinery, and, minor electrical and plumbing knowledge is preferred. Applications must be turned in by 5 p.m. on November 6. To apply for either position contact Janice McConnaughy at Carterville City Hall or through email at jmcconnaughy@visitcarterville.com.