Holiday movie filmed in Missouri hits streaming service

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A holiday-themed movie that was filmed in St. Joseph is hitting the airwaves.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that "Christmas at the Chateau" will available starting Friday on the Showtime Channel's streaming service. And its premiere broadcast on the Showtime Family Zone is Saturday.

The movie was filmed in 2017 and 2018 at a real-life bed-and-breakfast in St. Joseph called the Shakespeare Chateau, which caught the eye of director Jason Hudson. He described the home as "beautiful" in a previous interview. It was built in 1885 and sits atop a bluff that overlooks the city and the Missouri River.

In the movie, a romance develops between a banker whose company is foreclosing on the bed-and breakfast and a woman who runs it with her sisters. The deadline to save the business is Christmas Day.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com

