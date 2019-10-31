Kentucky man gets life sentence for killing US Marine - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man gets life sentence for killing US Marine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky jury has recommended a life sentence without parole for a man convicted of killing a U.S. Marine outside a bar in 2014.

News outlets report jurors decided Wednesday not to give 26-year-old Dawan Mulazim the death penalty. They handed down decades-long sentences for the other charges, which will run concurrently.

Mulazim was convicted Monday of intentional murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in the shooting of Jonathan Price. Price's wife was wounded in the attack but survived.

Investigators said the couple was waiting outside a Lexington bar when Mulazim and another man robbed and shot them.

Mulazim was previously tried in 2018 but a jury didn't reach a verdict. He was instead convicted of an unrelated robbery and his co-defendant was acquitted.

Formal sentencing is set for December.

