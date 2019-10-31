Second suspect arrested in deadly Columbia shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Second suspect arrested in deadly Columbia shooting

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a second suspect in a deadly shooting last month in Columbia.

The Columbia Missourian reports that 26-year-old Aaron Harris was arrested Wednesday in the death of E'quan Spain and is jailed without bond. He was charged more than a month ago with second-degree murder in Spain's death. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Charging documents say Harris was driving a car and shooting at another vehicle, along with backseat passengers Michael Anderson and Spain. During the Sept. 14 shooting, a bullet from Anderson's gun allegedly struck Spain, who later died.

Anderson was arrested last month. He also is charged with second-degree murder.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.