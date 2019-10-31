Wet weather clears out but cold air sets in - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wet weather clears out but cold air sets in

(WSIL) -- Showers from early this morning have pushed away to the east. Some areas around southern Illinois even saw snowflakes on the back side of some of those showers. That wont last long, as dry weather, and cold air sets in this morning and hangs around this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon hang around in the 30s with winds around 15 to 20 miles per hour making it feel up to ten degrees colder at times. Temperatures drop below freezing for many tonight. Skies will clear by late tonight, making room for abundant sunshine on Friday. 

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor is back tonight with another look at your forecast. Happy Halloween!

    Thursday, October 31 2019 9:16 AM EDT2019-10-31 13:16:57 GMT
