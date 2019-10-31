Kentucky officials fight to keep out fatal deer disease - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky officials fight to keep out fatal deer disease

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is increasing efforts to prevent the spread of a disease that afflicts deer and elk herds.

The agency is asking for help from hunters in preventing chronic wasting disease from crossing into the state as the fall season begins.

The neurological disease kills deer, elk, moose and caribou and has spread around the country since it was discovered in Colorado in the 1960s. State officials say it has never been detected in Kentucky. But six neighboring states have cases of the disease.

Kentucky has made it illegal to bring whole carcasses of deer, elk, moose and caribou into the state.

State Fish and Wildlife officials are asking hunters to alert the agency of any sick deer or elk.

